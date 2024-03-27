Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Up 419.6% in March

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 419.6% from the February 29th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Marpai Trading Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ MRAI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 290,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,274. Marpai has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Marpai

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

In other Marpai news, CEO Damien Lamendola acquired 910,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 2,022,100 shares of company stock worth $2,524,632 in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marpai

(Get Free Report)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.