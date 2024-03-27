MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDJM Price Performance

Shares of MDJM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. MDJM has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

