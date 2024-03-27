MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MDJM Price Performance
Shares of MDJM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. MDJM has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
MDJM Company Profile
