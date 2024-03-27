Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Shares Up 10%

Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Megastar Development

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

