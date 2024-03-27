Meter Governance Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and $750,889.87 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00002893 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,363,298 coins and its circulating supply is 35,787,094 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,363,298 with 35,787,094 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.08864766 USD and is down -11.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $680,613.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

