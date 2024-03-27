Michael J. Caliel Buys 2,404 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Caliel acquired 2,404 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Team Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Team by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

