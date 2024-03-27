MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 81 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

