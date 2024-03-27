MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 345 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.33. 2,410,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

