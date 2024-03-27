MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 495 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.83. 81,398,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,097,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

