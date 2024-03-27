MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,505. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

