MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. 2,699,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.