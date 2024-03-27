Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the February 29th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBRX. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 89,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,477. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

