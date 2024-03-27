Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $425.69 million and $22.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00077356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00026543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017898 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,809,511 coins and its circulating supply is 851,730,814 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.