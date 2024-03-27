Morton Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 14,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 19,204,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,358,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $174.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.