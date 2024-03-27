Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 175,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,785,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Motus GI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 107.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 294,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

