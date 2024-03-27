MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.07

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 164066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group ( OTCMKTS:MSADY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

