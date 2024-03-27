MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $557.00. 312,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.61. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

