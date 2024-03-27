M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 0.3% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 341,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5,518.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.80. 817,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

