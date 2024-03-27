Nepsis Inc. Buys 1,774 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 5.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,158. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

