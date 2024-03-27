Nepsis Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SO traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.