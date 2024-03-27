Nepsis Inc. Purchases 35,381 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 3.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 746,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 65,057 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,094,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

WBD traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 27,713,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,481,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

