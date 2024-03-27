Nepsis Inc. Sells 2,758 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 4.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 312,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,759. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

