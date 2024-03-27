Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,383. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Newcore Gold
