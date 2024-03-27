NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE NEE traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. 13,231,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,060,879. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

