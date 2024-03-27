Niza Global One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Niza Global has a market cap of $1.75 million and $1.16 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00927838 USD and is up 21.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,755,769.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.