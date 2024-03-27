Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock remained flat at $17.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

