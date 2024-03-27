Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW remained flat at $13.58 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

