Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.13

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 577917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

