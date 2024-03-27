OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,598. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.