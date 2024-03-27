OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

