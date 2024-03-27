OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $126.47. 7,042,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $88.54 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.