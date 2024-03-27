OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $959,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $20.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,331.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,263.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,058.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

