OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 252,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.