OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 11.4%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.93 ($0.26). Approximately 725,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 240,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.63 ($0.30).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -137.83 and a beta of 1.62.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

