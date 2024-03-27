Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.00

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 27.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, dexdor and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

