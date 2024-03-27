Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Shares of PCFBY remained flat at $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

