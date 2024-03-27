Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 543,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,233,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

PGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $606.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

