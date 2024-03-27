Parker Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 1,246,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.