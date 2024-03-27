Parker Financial LLC Buys 1,898 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,125.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 157,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.49. 795,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,148. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

