Parker Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. 5,191,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,343. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

