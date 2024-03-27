Parker Financial LLC Purchases 7,337 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,355 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 567,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 752,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

