Parker Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Parker Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,629. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

