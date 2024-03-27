Parker Financial LLC Sells 3,343 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Parker Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,756 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

