Parker Financial LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Parker Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 262,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

