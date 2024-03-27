PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Short Interest Up 2,016.1% in March

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, an increase of 2,016.1% from the February 29th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PaxMedica by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PXMD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. PaxMedica has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $40.40.
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
