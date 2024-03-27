PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $188.24 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 188,485,924 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 188,485,923.63. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99915006 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $13,032,783.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

