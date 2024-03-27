PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PCCW Price Performance

Shares of PCCWY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PCCW has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $5.59.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.