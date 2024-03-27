PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PCCW Price Performance
Shares of PCCWY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PCCW has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $5.59.
