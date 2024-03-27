Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

SIL stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,629. The company has a market cap of $893.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

