Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

NYSEARCA SILJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 939,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,712. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $660.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

