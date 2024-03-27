Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,339,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,042,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,176,000 after acquiring an additional 715,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,231,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after buying an additional 693,069 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

