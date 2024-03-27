Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,031,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 101,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

